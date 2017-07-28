4-Her collects fair fowl for food pantries

Dorothy Rees, 18, above, started a project in 2016 collecting chickens and turkeys at the Union County Fair. Rees has the birds processed and donated to food pantries around Union County. In her first year running the project, she collected 72 birds that provided 1,600 meals and 800 pounds of protein.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Georgia Davis)

––––

When the bird flu hit in 2015, Dorothy Rees wanted to help those who couldn’t find healthy birds to eat.

