A cross the bear

Acie Burleson carries stands with a cross over his shoulder on West Fifth Street Friday morning. He carried the cross down Fifth Street as a “walking monument” to God. He said God asked him to be a “walking monument” to him. He said he’s based out of South Carolina, but he’s in Union County to visit his grandfather. He said he’s been carrying the cross in various places for about five years. “I’m not asking for money … I just want people to know Him,” he said.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Will Channell)

