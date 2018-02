Cheri Seymour puts together a Valentine’s Day bouquet of roses at Gruett’s Flowers this morning. Seymour said while she’s not a formal employee at Gruett’s, she sometimes helps out, including on Valentine’s Day. She said florists were working until about 10 p.m. Tuesday, and came in at about 8 this morning to meet the demand. She said today is one of their biggest delivery days all year.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Will Channell)

