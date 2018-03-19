A smart mobility incubator ‘on steroids’

The City of Marysville will donate land inside the Innovation Park to create an Automotive and Mobility Innovation Center. The center would serve as a business incubator as well as educational and testing facility for the smart mobility industry. Officials said are two possible sites for the center within the Innovation Park — one on Industrial Parkway and the other on U.S. 33.

Union County is in line to receive $1.5 million to create what officials are calling the Automotive and Mobility Innovation Center (AMIC).

