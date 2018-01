The Honda Accord, made in Marysville, was named 2018 North American Car of the Year at the 2018 North American International Auto Show in Detroit. Above, Henio Arcangeli, Senior Vice President of the Automobile Division of American Honda Motor Co., accepts the award at Monday’s presentation.

(Photo submitted)

––––

North America’s best car is made in Marysville.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.