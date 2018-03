Trooper Michael J. Austin, of the Marysville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol was injured Friday evening when he was hit during a traffic stop near the intersection of state Route 347 and East Liberty Road. Austin was transported to Memorial Hospital and released.

(Photo submitted)

––––

A trooper from the Marysville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol was injured after he was allegedly hit by a drunk driver.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.