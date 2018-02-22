Another semi, home collision

A 29-year-old man was taken to a Columbus hospital and U.S. 42 remains closed after a semi-truck drove into his home trapping him inside. According to officials from the Union County Sheriff’s Office, about 4:05 a.m., today, a semi-truck, driven by a 21-year-old Maryland man drove off the right side of the road and into a field off U.S. 42, just south of Watkins Road. The truck snapped a utility pole and drove off the road about 500 feet before hitting the house at 13810 U.S. 42. The truck hit the south end of the house and took about half of the front off the home before coming to a stop inside. The resident was trapped in the home and rescued by first responders. He was taken to Riverside Hospital in Columbus, where he was listed in stable condition according to the sheriff’s office. The driver of the truck was not injured. Lieutenant Mike Justice said alcohol is not considered a factor in the crash, but other factors “are under investigation.” In addition to the Union County Sheriff’s office, responders from the Union County Emergency Management Agency and Washington Township, Pleasant Valley and Jerome Township fire departments assisted at the scene. Justice said the multi-county crash investigation team is investigating. Justice said that once the truck is removed from the home, damage could make the house unsafe to even enter. He said U.S. 42 will remain closed through the investigation. Today’s crash is the second this week involving a semi driving into a home. On Sunday, a tractor-trailer struck a home on Route 31.

(Journal Tribune photo by Mac Cordell)

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.