Pictured is footage of the suspect police are looking for in connection with a Thursday robbery at the Rite Aid Pharmacy on Delaware Avenue. He is described as 6-foot black man with a red hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

(Image submitted)

––––

Marysville Police are looking for a man who brandished a gun and stole an undetermined amount of prescription drugs from the Marysville Rite Aid Pharmacy Thursday.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.