Auditor’s office already working on 2019 revaluations

Union County Auditor Andrea Weaver said her office has already started gathering evidence for the six-year revaluation set for 2019. Weaver said photographers working for her office will be going to properties around the county. She said the photographers will be clearly identified in color-coded vests with “Union County Auditor” across the front and back. The photographers’ vehicles are clearly identified with a sign “County Appraiser.”

(Photo submitted)

––––

While the Union County Board of Revisions (BOR) works to finish the 2016 update, the county auditor’s office is already starting the 2019 revaluation.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.

Comments

comments