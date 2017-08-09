Balloon Fest increases social media reach

Claw the Crab will be one of the balloons to take to the skies of Marysville for the 42nd annual All Ohio Balloon Fest this weekend. Balloon glows are scheduled for every night of the three-day festival, which starts on Thursday and ends Saturday.

By the end of the week, Darth Vader, Yoda and a Claw the Crab will be a few of the special shapes that will take to the skies of Marysville.

The 42nd annual All Ohio Balloon Fest will take place Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the Union County Airport, 760 Clymer Road.

Those attending the festival can visit the All Ohio Balloon Fest’s Facebook page for weather and balloon updates.

Because of the event is extremely visual, the All Ohio Balloon Fest will be on Instagram and Snapchat as well — two social media outlets designed to share pictures and videos. People can follow @allohioballoonfest on Instagram to see the latest pictures and videos.

For those who use Snapchat, people can scan the code located on this page to add the account. On Snapchat, people will be able to view the most up-to-date visuals from the event, including pictures of the set up process and videos of the festival.

Volunteers at the balloon fest will update the social media platforms throughout the duration of the event.

People are encouraged to share their photos on Facebook and Instagram using #AllOhioBalloonFest2017.

With construction happening on Scottslawn Road, patrons are urged to use certain routes to minimize traffic through Marysville.

People coming to the festival should try to use U.S. 42 onto Industrial Parkway to Weaver Road, Lt. Mike Justice said. Extra signs will be placed on U.S. 33 and U.S. 42 to direct traffic to the new entrance.

Local patrons can also take Chestnut Street to Weaver Road. There will be two inbound lanes of traffic at Weaver Road, which is the main entrance for this year’s Balloon Fest.

Clymer Road will be closed and primarily used for emergency vehicles, vendors, volunteers and motorcycles.

The festivities will begin Thursday with music headlined by country star Clint Black. Karen Waldrup will open for Black at 7 p.m., and he will take the stage at 8:30 p.m.

80’s rock group Night Ranger will perform at 8 p.m. Friday with the Dan Orr Project opening at 5:30 p.m.

Bon Journey, a cover group that covers Bon Jovi and Journey, will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday.

Online ticketing will shut down 24 hours before the event, but tickets will be available at the gate each day. Music performances for Friday and Saturday are included in the balloon fest admission, which is $10. Children 12 and under get into the festival for free, and bounce houses will be set up in the Kidz City area for children to jump as much as they want for $10 a person.

Visit allohioballoonfest.com for more information about the event.



