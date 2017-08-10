Balloon Fest starts today

The 42nd annual All Ohio Balloon Fest kicks off tonight, but a few pilots got a jump start this morning. Pictured above in the larger photo, Trent Bishop and crew fire up the Honda Marysville balloon this morning in conjunction with a live morning segment airing on WSYX Channel 6. In the inset photo, Marysville Mayor J. R. Rausch, right, talks to Cameron Fontana from ABC 6’s Good Day Columbus inside the famous Yoda balloon at the Union County Airport this morning. The three-day Balloon Fest starts tonight with musical performances from country music legend Clint Black and openers Karen Waldrup and Jacked Up. Tickets will be available at the gate.

(Journal-Tribune photos by Georgia Davis)

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.

Comments

comments