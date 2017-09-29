Bank holds official opening

The Richwood Banking Co. invited the public to this morning’s grand opening and ribbon cutting at the new Marysville branch, 250 E. Fifth St. The office has been open to customers since Monday. Officials said the branch was “designed with our community as the top priority.” In addition to banking services, the branch location offers a lounge with wireless Internet capabilities and a coffee shop. All sales at the Richwood Coffee Shop are donated to community organizations. Officials have said the business parking lot may be used by local uptown patrons outside of the bank hours of operation.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Will Channell)

