The best things in life are free

Austin Ramsey, 19, of Milford Center, was giving out free hugs this weekend at the intersection of Fifth and Main streets, from noon to 11:30 p.m., as a part of his social experiment. For residents who are feeling alone, bullied or suicidal, Ramsey said he’s offering them hugs because “it’s OK to not be OK,” and has been doing so for weeks. Ramsey is pictured with Elizabeth Tillman, who came by with her family for a hug on Friday afternoon, around 3:20 p.m.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Jacob Runnels)

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.

Comments

comments