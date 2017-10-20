Board honors longtime school supporter

Pictured above, Marysville School Board President Sue Devine presents Larry Fox with an award at Thursday night’s meeting. Fox earned the Ohio School Board Association’s Friend of Public Education Award, which is given to community members with a significant record of supporting public education.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Chad Williamson)

––––

The Marysville Board of Education honored a longtime supporter of the district at Thursday night’s meeting.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.

Comments

comments