Bus driver honored for efforts in crash

Ohio State Senator Dave Burke, right, honors Marysville School District bus driver Gary Lemaster with a resolution during Thursday night’s school board meeting. Lemaster was driving a school bus which was struck by a semi during a field trip in December. The Marysville District also honored Lemaster at the meeting.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Chad Williamson)

––––

Thursday night, Ohio State Senator Dave Burke and the Marysville Board of Education honored a district bus driver for his actions during a bus crash in December.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.