A work crew from WOW! cable is shown installing lines along Fawnbrook Drive in Mill Valley recently. After falling behind its installation timeline, WOW! crews now appear to be back on track to finish work in the area by the end of the year.

(Photo submitted)

––––

After officials expressed doubt earlier this month that WOW! Cable would finish installing local cable and fiber lines by next year, it seems the company may be back on track.

