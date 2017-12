Auctioneer Danny Westlake calls out bids as part of the Care Train of Union County auction at McAuliffe’s Ace Hardware. Auction officials said the annual event raised about $198,000.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Chad Williamson)

––––

Response to Care Train of Union County’s new online bidding option was so large, it nearly disabled the servers designed to handle it.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.