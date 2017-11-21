Care Train gears up for its 30th year

Tom Burkhart, of Marysville, keeps himself busy in his days of retirement by collecting donations for various charity organizations. This time around, he’s focusing his efforts on Care Train, a charity event that supports families in the county during the holidays. He usually camps out in the lobby of McAuliffe’s ACE Hardware three to four days a week, surrounded by toys and willing to accept more as donations.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Jacob Runnels)

The Care Train of Union County is right around the corner for its 30th year serving the community.

