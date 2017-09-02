Cats club Triad

Isaiah Bruce (21) of Triad attempts to escape a tackle by Jacob Florio (17) of North Union during a football game at Triad High School Friday night. The Wildcats of North Union cruised to a 54-14 victory over the Cardinals to improve their record to 1-1, while the Cardinals slipped to 0-2 on the season. Write-ups on all the local high school games can be found on 1B and 2B and more photos from Friday night’s action can be found on page 6B.

(Submitted photo)

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.

Comments

comments