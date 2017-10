Deputies responded to a crash Tuesday night that included a cattle trailer that ran into a business on Bells Road and U.S. 42. A heifer in the trailer gave birth shortly after the crash.

(Photo submitted)

––––

U.S. 42 was home to an odd scene last night that included a cattle trailer that crashed into a building and a cow that gave birth shortly after.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.

Comments

comments