Church roof repaired

Workers from Durable Slate stand high above the ground Tuesday afternoon, inspecting the roof of the First United Methodist Church at the corner of Sixth and Court streets. The church’s business administrator, Kelli Fink, said the company repaired parts of the roof damaged by wind earlier this year. Since the church has a slate roof, it requires special care. The work took a day and halted traffic on the small portion of South Court Street next to the church.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Will Channell)

