City crews work to keep streets, lots clear of snow

A City of Marysville truck plows a parking lot at Schwartzkopf Park this morning. It was one of many city and county vehicles working to clear snow from streets and public lots. The weather forced Jon Alder, Fairbanks, Marysville, North Union and Triad schools to close today. According to the National Weather Service, the snow should taper off this afternoon. By tonight, snowfall should have completely stopped.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Will Channell)

