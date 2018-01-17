City lists streets to be paved this summer

The map above shows roads the city hopes to pave this year which was presented at Tuesday’s Marysville Public Service Committee meeting. Officials said the list of roads could change slightly depending on the quality of bids received. The map also doesn’t take into account work on Route 38 which the Ohio Department of Transportation will carry out this year.

(Image submitted)

––––

City of Marysville officials came to Tuesday’s public service committee meeting to present the streets they hope to pave as part of this year’s paving program.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.