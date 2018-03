Pictured is the preliminary map of an “Active Transportation Plan” City of Marysville officials presented to the public service committee Tuesday. The plan lays out current and proposed future walking paths and bikeways. Highlighted in yellow are schools and the YMCA, while green areas are city parks.

(Image submitted)

––––

The City of Marysville is creating a plan for residents who like foot-powered transportation.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.