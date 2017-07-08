Contest winner named

Voting has just concluded for the All Ohio Balloon Fest event guide front cover contest. With more than 35 percent of the vote, Abby Strahm was announced the winner of the AOBF contest where 60 fifth and sixth graders from Creekview Intermediate School submitted artwork. For her efforts, Strahm was awarded an IPad from Wal-Mart. The event guide will be distributed to 30,000 homes in central Ohio the first week of August in preparation for the event, which will be held Thursday, Aug. 10-Saturday, Aug. 12 at the Union County Airport. Pictured from left are contest sponsor Dave Burke of Dave’s Pharmacy, Strahm, event coordinator Marie Woodford and Wal-Mart shift manager Chris Hayes.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Kevin Behrens)

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.

Comments

comments