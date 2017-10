Editor’s note: This is the fifth of a week-long series of stories detailing issues and candidates that will appear on the Union County ballot on Nov. 7.

–––

Voters in Marysville and villages around Union County will be selecting council members for the next four years. Some of the areas have contested races while othes do not have enough candidates to fill all the open positions

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.

Comments

comments