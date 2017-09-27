County buys former Richwood Bank building

Union County officials have reached an agreement to purchase the Richwood Bank building at 249, W. Fifth St. Officials said the county needs are expanding and they need the additional space to accommodate those needs. A space study is underway to determine how best to use the building.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Mac Cordell)

––––

Could be new home for office of prosecutor

Union County is finalizing plans to purchase the former Richwood Bank building in Marysville.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.

Comments

comments