Crash bogs down traffic

An accident Friday at 11:43 a.m. snarled traffic at the intersection of Coleman’s Crossing Boulevard and Delaware Avenue. According to the Marysville Police Department report of the crash, a white 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by Troy Ransome, of Prospect, struck a gray 2011 Honda Odyssey, driven by David Jones, of Marysville, in its rear. This crash pushed the Honda into the back of a maroon 2005 Ford, driven by Patrick LeMaster, of Marysville. The accident report did not indicate if there were any injuries as a result of the crash.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Jacob Runnels)

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.

Comments

comments