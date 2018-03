According to the Marysville Division of Police, the intersection of East Fifth and Poplar streets was completely blocked off due to an injury car crash involving a beige Chrysler PT Cruiser and a silver Honda Accord at 2:41 p.m. Monday. Traffic was opened again at 4 p.m. More information will be available in a future edition of the Journal-Tribune.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Jacob Runnels)

