Crash ends in creek

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, the beige Honda Accord, pictured above, lost control and drove off of Raymond Road and into a stream at 10:50 a.m. Friday. The driver was reportedly the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash. He was transported to Memorial Hospital by emergency squad after the accident. Additional information about the crash will appear in Monday’s Journal-Tribune.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Jacob Runnels)

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.