Crash injures two riders

On Friday at 2:14 p.m., a 1982 Honda Goldwing motorcycle was involved in a crash on Route 4, between Scott Farms Boulevard and County Home Road. According to the Marysville Police Department, the bike struck a guardrail, throwing both riders from the vehicle. Both suffered injuries and were transported to the Wexner Medical Center at Ohio State by MedFlight. The crash remains under investigation by the Marysville Police Department and the Multi-County Crash Investigation Team.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Jacob Runnels)

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.

Comments

comments