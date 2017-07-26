Crash results in injury, OVI charge, felled pole

According to the Marysville Police Department, at around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, a black 2012 Chevrolet Cruise, driven by Suzanne Snyder, 35, of Marysville, drove off the road in the area of 510 W. Fourth St. and struck a utility pole. The owner of the pole, Century Link, will be replacing it. Snyder was injured and taken to Memorial Hospital. She was also charged with OVI and cited for failure to control the vehicle.

