Crash slows traffic

Marysville divisions of police and fire responded to a two-vehicle crash shortly after 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of London Avenue, Ninth Street and Milford Avenue, near Memorial Hospital. A Chevrolet pick-up truck and a Honda Civic collided as one of the vehicles attempted to turn off London Avenue onto Ninth Street. Despite police efforts, traffic was slowed as the crash was cleared. At press time, police officials said the report was not finished and no information was available.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Mac Cordell)

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.

Comments

comments