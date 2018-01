Troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol and Union County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a vehicle crash at about 6:20 a.m. today on U.S. 33 near Honda Parkway. According to a deputy on the scene, the incident disrupted westbound traffic for about an hour. More information about the crash will appear in a future edition of the Journal-Tribune.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Will Channell)

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.