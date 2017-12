According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, at 2:26 p.m. Tuesday, deputies and the Jerome Township Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of U.S. 42 and Watkins-California Road. The vehicles involved were a 2010 Ford Edge, a 1997 Toyota Corolla and a 2005 Ford F150. Officials could not provide additional details at presstime.

(Journal-Tribune photos by Jacob Runnels)

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.