Creekview welcomes students with red carpet ceremony

Creekview Intermediate School held a red carpet kickoff to the school year today, at 8:25 a.m., featuring balloons, music and teachers welcoming back familiar faces. Tier II intervention teacher Teresa Weixel interviewed many of the students who walked the red carpet to enter the school. Students Ryder Fishbaugh and Carson Overbey were asked about what they would tell incoming fifth graders about preparing for middle school, with Fishbaugh saying the teachers are nice and Overbey recommending to get involved with clubs. Pictured are, left to right, Teresa Weixel, Ryder Fishbaugh and Carson Overbey.

(Photo by Jacob Runnels)

