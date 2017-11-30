Crews perform line tests

A rooster-tail of water sprays across Sixth Street in Marysville on Wednesday afternoon. Officials from the city’s engineering department drained the water lines on the street as part of a recent water line project. Engineers added chlorine to the water as it was drained and eventually tested. The city officials said they will retest the water in 48 hours. This waterline replacement project involves installing approximately 5,800 feet of new waterline along South Court, West Sixth and West Eighth streets. Marysville officials say the project is necessary in order to upgrade the city’s aging cast iron waterlines.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Mac Cordell)

