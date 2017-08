Marysville dahlia grower Dick Westfall shows one of his flowers last week. Westfall has a pair of fields on his property where he grows his flowers, which he takes to various competitions in Ohio and occasionally the east coast.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Will Channell)

––––

This is an exciting time of year for local dahlia grower Dick Westfall.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.

Comments

comments