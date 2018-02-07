Deer ‘remodels’ dentist’s office

Hamid Rashidi, a dentist at Richwood Family Dental, is shown above holding antlers shed by a deer that crashed through into the building early Tuesday afternoon. The deer came barreling in through a side office window at around 1:15 p.m. and remained in the office for less than a minute before leaping out of another window.

(Photo submitted)

––––

Animal crashed through one window before leaving through another

A deer crashed through a window at Richwood Family Dental Tuesday afternoon, leaving shortly afterward through another window.

