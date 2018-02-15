Design Review OKs apartment building

Marysville Journal-Tribune
Pictured is an apartment plan approved by the Marysville Design Review Board Wednesday night. The building, to be located on Professional Parkway near Walnut Street, will be geared toward low-income seniors. Board member Tim Schacht had concerns about the size of the building, which he said is too large.
(Image submitted)
The Marysville Design Review Board approved a new apartment building on Professional Parkway, but not without dissention from one member.

 For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.

