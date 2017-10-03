Diver training held

Members of the Marysville Fire Department’s diving rescue team train at the Union County YMCA Monday afternoon. The city only recently put together a diving team, spurred partly by increased local interest in the reservoir. According to Fire Chief Jay Riley, the team will be at the YMCA again on Wednesday for training. He said the fire department wanted a clear environment to “check-off” certain skills. He said other days this week the team will be operating in area ponds and lakes to get some more realistic experience.

(Journal-Tribune by Will Channell)

