Dogs get some morning energy out this morning at the city’s Bark Park on North Maple Street. Chloe, the brown boxer, is owned by Chris Balle of Marysville; Goucho, the whippet/labradore mix, is owned by Lee Jordan of Valley Hi; and the brown collie Lassie and grey collie Jack are owned by Teresa Millington, of Richwood. Balle said he likes bringing his dog to the park, which he said is a great facility for residents.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Will Channell)

