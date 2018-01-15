Downhill run

Colin Burris takes advantage of the snow this morning by sledding at the Marysville Reservoir on Raymond Road as his mother, Kendra, watches. She said her son enjoys sledding every year, though this is the first time they’ve tried the reservoir. Going out early paid off, as they had the hill to themselves. Today likely isn’t the last snowy weather residents will see this week. According to the National Weather Service, there’s a chance of snow tonight, with snow showers possible Tuesday as well. There is also a chance of flurries through Wednesday.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Will Channell)

