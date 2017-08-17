Driver injured when semi overturns

Deputies and units from the Jerome Township Fire Department responded to an injury crash at the intersection of U.S. 42 and Wells Road Wednesday at 2:35 p.m. The crash involved a 2001 Sterling dump truck that lost control, drove off the right side of the road and rolled over. The driver of the truck, Robert D. Vanhoose, 46, of Columbus, was transported to Riverside Methodist Hospital. He was cited for failure to control.

