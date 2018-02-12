Driver tries to beat train, fails

No injuries were reported following this crash on Columbus Avenue today. Shortly before 7 a.m., the driver of this Grand Caravan attempted to drive around the railroad crossing arms and beat a train through the intersection. The train, headed into Marysville, struck the van. The driver was cited for failure to stop at a railroad grade crossing.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Mac Cordell)

––––

A Milford Center man was cited this morning after he tried to beat a train through a crossing in Marysville.

