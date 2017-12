A light blanket of snow fell onto the area Saturday afternoon. The slight accumulations caused few traffic mishaps and clearing a driveway could have been accomplished with a broom rather than shovel. Pictured above, the monument on the grave of James D. Herd, who died in 1888, collects a dusting of snow at Oakdale Cemetery Saturday.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Chad Williamson)

