Early morning crash

Fog and rain forced an early start to what could be a long weekend for first responders around Union County. Above, Marysville Division of Police Officer Chris Diehl looks for evidence and debris following a crash about 6:30 a.m., today on U.S. 33 West at U.S. 36. The fog, combined with the potential for early dismissal due to the weather, closed schools around the county. Additionally, some businesses are closing early for workers.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Mac Cordell)

