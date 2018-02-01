Elks make donation to MHS Clothes Closet

In recognition of the National Elks Organization’s 150th anniversary, the Marysville Elks Lodge #1130 purchased $1,500 worth of warm weather clothing and personal hygiene products which were recently donated to the Marysville High School Clothes Closet. The money was made available through a grant from the Elks National Foundation. Over the holiday season, members of the Marysville Elks Lodge shopped for needed articles of clothing, coats, hats, gloves, bookbags and personal hygiene products needed to help stock the clothes closet. The clothes closet is set up in the former guidance office in a discrete location of the school and is open to students requiring new clothes as well as items such as personal hygiene products. It is staffed by volunteer school employees and students. This service allows students in need, to seek support without leaving school grounds. Pictured above during the donation are, from left to right, Marysville Elks Lodge #1130 Exalted Ruler Duane Young, and Marysville High School Clothes Closet volunteers Alexis Stiltner, Laurie Davis and Terri Bowen. Volunteer Angie Meyers was absent from the photo.

(Photo submitted)

