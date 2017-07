The bright lights of rides and food vendors illuminate the Union County Fairgrounds Thursday evening. Events tonight include the tractor pull at 7 p.m. and a Showman of Showman Exhibition at 7:30 p.m. Saturday marks the Junior Fair Livestock Sale at 11 a.m., with the fair closing for the year at 11 p.m.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Corinne Bix)

