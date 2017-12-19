Fairbanks board approves new high school courses

Monday night’s Fairbanks Board of Education meeting was the last one for members Dave Huber, Jaynie Lambert and president Chip Hubbs. They received plaques dedicated to their service after the meeting adjourned. Pictured are, left to right, Huber, Lambert and Hubbs.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Jacob Runnels)

The Fairbanks Board of Education approved of new course offerings for the high school for the 2018-2019 school year at Monday night’s meeting.

